Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Insider Acquires A$48,990.17 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) insider Jeffrey Conyers bought 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.43 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,990.17 ($34,744.80).

ALX remained flat at $A$6.10 ($4.33) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,427,298 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.19. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1-year low of A$6.69 ($4.75) and a 1-year high of A$8.54 ($6.06). The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 254.17.

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

