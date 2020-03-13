B. Riley Lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $19.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 140.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

