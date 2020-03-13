B. Riley Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $33.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,958. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

