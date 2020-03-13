Badger Daylighting’s (BADFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

