BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider David R. Harlow Buys 7,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,366. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $16,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

