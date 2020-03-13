Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 239,465 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

