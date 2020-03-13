Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,938 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr accounts for about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 1.29% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

BLX stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 29.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

