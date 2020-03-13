Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 13,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

