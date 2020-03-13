Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 146,738 Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 6,518.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of Montage Resources worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 126.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MR shares. ValuEngine lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Montage Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:MR opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Montage Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

