Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 19,103 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of News by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.36. News Corp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.