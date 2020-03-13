Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,066 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.89. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

