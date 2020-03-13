Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,868 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 310.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Saia worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.85. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.