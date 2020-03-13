Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 41.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

