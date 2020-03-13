Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 453.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.69 million, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

