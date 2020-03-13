Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 251.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AVX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AVX’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

