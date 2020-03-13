Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Shares of BLUE opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

