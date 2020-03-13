Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $108,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

