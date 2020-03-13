Bank of Montreal Can Buys 36,678 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 554.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of KEMET worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,155,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $6,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEM opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.39. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

