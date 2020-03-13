Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

