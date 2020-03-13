Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 94,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of CryoPort worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CryoPort by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CryoPort by 87.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CryoPort by 660.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,714 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CryoPort by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,280 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoPort alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $560.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.