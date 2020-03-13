Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $156.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

