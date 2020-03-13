Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $68.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

