Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

