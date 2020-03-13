Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

