Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 24.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $223.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.64 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $219.75 and a one year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

