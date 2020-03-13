Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

