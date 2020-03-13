Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.22 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $28.74 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.