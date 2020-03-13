Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 479.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti cut their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $45.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

