Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.26 Million Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 666.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $328,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of TREX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

