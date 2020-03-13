Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.32 Million Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 707,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

