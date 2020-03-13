Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.70% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

