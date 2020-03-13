Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.36 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

