Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

