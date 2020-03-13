Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 574.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,197.80 and a beta of 1.87. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

