Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,311.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.45.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $132.82 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.