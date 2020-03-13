Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

