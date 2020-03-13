Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBK opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

WBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

