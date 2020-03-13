Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 14,859 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

JHG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

