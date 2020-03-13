Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 25,167 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 914.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 81,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,270 shares of company stock valued at $709,603. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

OMF opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.