Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,082 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.