Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,553 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 201,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCFS opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

