Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,488 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $38,610,000. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of RAMP opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

