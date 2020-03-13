Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 2,238.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.88. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.