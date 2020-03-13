Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 670.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK opened at $30.24 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,514 shares of company stock valued at $554,344 and sold 91,901 shares valued at $5,068,184. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

