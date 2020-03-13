Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,542 Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Canon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $20.13 on Friday. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

