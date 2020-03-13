Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,627 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 103,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ GT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

