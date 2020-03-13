Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,826 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

