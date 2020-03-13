Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,110 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terex by 65.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 720.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,067 shares of company stock worth $803,505. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

