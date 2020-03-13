Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,879 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 720,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $47.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.