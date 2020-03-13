Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Wingstop worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $68.26 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

